8,518 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

