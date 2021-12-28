SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $697.00 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

