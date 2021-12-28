Allworth Financial LP Acquires 972 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10,800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

