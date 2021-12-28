FY2021 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 27th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

UFPT opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $75.34.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

