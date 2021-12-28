Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,255 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.38. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

