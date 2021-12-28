Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

