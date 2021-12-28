Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.98% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

XMMO opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.