Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,241 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 112,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,362 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

