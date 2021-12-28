Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.70 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

