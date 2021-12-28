Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.