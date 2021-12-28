Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 194,828 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 7.98% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of ALTL opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

