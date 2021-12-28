ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 608.51, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

