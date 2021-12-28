Nwam LLC Sells 300 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $6,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

