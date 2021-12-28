Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

