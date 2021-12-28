Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Target Price at $36.96

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.