Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,582,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $216,797,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 82,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

