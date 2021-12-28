Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dana by 15.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

