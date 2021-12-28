Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $719.73

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $719.73.
RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RH by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
