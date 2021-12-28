U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

