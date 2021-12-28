TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $42.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

