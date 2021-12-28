Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,356 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25.

