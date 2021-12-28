Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

RHI opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

