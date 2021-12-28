ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

