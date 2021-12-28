ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,846,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

