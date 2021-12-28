Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,422 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Barclays worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

