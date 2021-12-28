Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.64% of IDACORP worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

