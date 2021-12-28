Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

