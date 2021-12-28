Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,256,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

WFG opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.