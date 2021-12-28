Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $154,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Truist increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

