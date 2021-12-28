U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,013.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.