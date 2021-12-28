First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Holdings Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 688,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 580,015 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

