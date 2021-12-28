2,549 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 684,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

