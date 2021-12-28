Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.65 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

