Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
CLSN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.