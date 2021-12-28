Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.