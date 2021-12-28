Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

