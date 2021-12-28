New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Synovus Financial worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock worth $3,830,720 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

