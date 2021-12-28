Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 94,691 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

