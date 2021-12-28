Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

