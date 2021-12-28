Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,740,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.