Allworth Financial LP Invests $63,000 in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5,525.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27.

