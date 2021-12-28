Allworth Financial LP Invests $63,000 in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5,525.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.