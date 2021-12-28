Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.