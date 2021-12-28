Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

