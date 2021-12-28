Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,629 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of CONMED worth $49,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. abrdn plc bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $12,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.32. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

