W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $50,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $516.15 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $516.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.