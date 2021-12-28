Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Dollar Tree worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,881,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

