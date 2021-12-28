Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Valmont Industries worth $56,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $246.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.