Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Littelfuse worth $47,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $314.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

