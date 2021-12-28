92 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $922.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.