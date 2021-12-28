Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

