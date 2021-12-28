Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 129,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

